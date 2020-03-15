Democratic debate: Bernie Sanders tells voters to 'go to the YouTube'

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Image

Elections 2020

Internet-related memes sometimes come from the simplest word slip-ups. On Sunday, during his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on CNN, Bernie Sanders went after Biden's record on Social Security. Sanders encouraged readers to check out Biden's record for themselves. But it's the Vermont senator's wording that captured the attention of some on social media readers.

"Go to the YouTube," Sanders encouraged readers, telling them to watch a video on Sanders' YouTube channel featuring a 2007 interview where Biden says "everything" is on the table when it came to budget cuts.

Go to the YouTube. Take a look at Joe Biden's record of trying to cut Social Security. #DemDebate https://t.co/JGlWBqwQpn — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020

English-speakers do tend to say "the internet," or "the World Wide Web," but video company YouTube doesn't have a "the" in front of it. And social-media users immediately swept up the phrase.

"TO THE YOUTUBE!" tweeted one Twitter user, pairing the caption with a photo of Marvel's Avengers in full charge.

"Go to the YouTube," wrote another user. "And when you're done with that could one of yous please reset the clock on my VCR?"

Go to the YouTube .. And when you're done with that could one of yous please reset the clock on my VCR #DemDebate — Professor Grizzy (@SkolGriswold) March 16, 2020

It is forever "the YouTube." I don't make the rules — Michael Peterson (@mikep2011) March 16, 2020

i am at the youtube



i am at the biden wants to cut social security



i am at the youtube watching biden wants to cut social security — already shindeiru (@unknownproldier) March 16, 2020

im at the youtube, now what — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 16, 2020

Some saw a positive angle in Sanders' phrasing. "Bernie is reaching out to seniors by calling it 'the YouTube," wrote comedian Kate Willett.

Bernie is reaching out to seniors by calling it “the YouTube” — Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 16, 2020

tbh it's cool bernie is aware of how to use a computer — temba, his load wide (@paulmuadweeb) March 16, 2020

was just about to turn this ol bullshit off after watching for 10 mins but then I heard "GO TO THE WEBSITE. GO TO THE YOUTUBE" and I been dying ever since — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 16, 2020

And for some, the fact that Sanders' social media accounts picked up "the YouTube" and ran with it was a move worth voting for. "Bernie owing his gaffes make them 100% times better," wrote one Twitter user.

Bernie owing his gaffes make them 100% times better #Bernie2020 #DemDebate — M.K. Mousanz (@mkmousanz) March 16, 2020

Sanders' official account's tweet using the phrase was liked more than 23,000 times and retweeted more than 7700 times in less than an hour.