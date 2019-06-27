Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

There was way more Spanish than expected, and a major technical goof, and the cameras caught a Cory Booker facial expression that quickly went viral. The first debate of the Democratic presidential primary season, leading up to the 2020 election, aired live Wednesday night and produced its share of meme-worthy moments.

Because the Democratic field of candidates is so large, 10 contenders debated Wednesday from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, with an additional 10 taking a turn Thursday. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are broadcasting both debates from 6 to 8 p.m. PT.

Here are the top memes from round one. We'll be back for round two Thursday.

Beto speaks Spanish

One of the first moments to stir social media came early on, when former Rep. Beto O'Rourke slid between English and Spanish during his first answer. The bilingual demonstration pleased some and startled others, while some just wanted an answer in any language.

Beto managed to avoid answering the question in both Spanish and English. 😑 #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019

This man is speaking Spanish to avoid the questionejdjdjjdjddj #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jcqW1yeYIo — Kirsty Devereaux (@thirstwithkirst) June 27, 2019

Savannah: Would you support a 70% tax rate



Beto: OK, first of all, let me start by reading the lyrics to "Wonderwall" in Spanish #DemDebate — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 27, 2019

Beto goes to Spanish, pulls out phone to live stream his answer, then does a rad guitar lick while chugging a Monster energy drink because punk rock #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/7VDrPwuuoz — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) June 27, 2019

Beto speaking Spanish: a bit cringey, a bit of a flex, but honestly if my Cuban grandma were still alive, I know she would have appreciated it. Millions of other people might, too. #DemDebate — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) June 27, 2019

Booker the looker

Cameras caught Sen. Cory Booker's look of seeming surprise when O'Rourke switched to Spanish, and it became the iconic photo of the night.

When someone starts talking about putting pineapple on pizza pic.twitter.com/WL5FPdF1QF — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2019

When your friend comes back from study abroad #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pvw4sYWhHu — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2019

When you’re trying to end a meeting but that one coworker is still talking. pic.twitter.com/uDdlGaozK6 — F1agg Σagl3t0n 🇺🇸🦅🍑🌱 (@NM_Che56) June 27, 2019

When Dad says "Hola, como estas?" to the waiter at the Mexican restaurant #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/64FY2LV6kp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

Y mas Espanol

Still, despite his baffled reaction to O'Rourke, Booker wasn't about to let his debate opponent be the only Spanish-speaker on the stage.

Cory Booker looks weird at Beto for speaking Spanish and then he does it? #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/lsrahVz14W — Meredith🖤 (@merryberry333) June 27, 2019

#DemDebate 2020: How Non-Mangled is Your Spanish — Alexis Goldstein 🔥 (@alexisgoldstein) June 27, 2019

Beto, Julian Castro, and Cory Booker after the next #DemDebate commercial break... pic.twitter.com/t1RV9Sdk14 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 27, 2019

Joe Biden definitely just bought Rosetta Stone #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2019

Haven't I seen you somewhere before?

The candidates may talk a good game, but it turns out many of them remind viewers of other familiar faces.

Jay Inslee: An admiral in a 1995 movie

Jay Inslee looks like the admiral in a war movie from 1995. #DemDebate — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) June 27, 2019

or Yondu

“Governor, what was it like playing Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy” pic.twitter.com/Zotcu0f06a — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren: A Claire's shopper

Elizabeth Warren looks like she’s wearing the earrings they pierced her ears with at Claire’s and it’s adorable. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) June 27, 2019

A bicyclist

See, this is why I like @SenWarren .. Even though she looks like she rode her bicycle to the debate... she has great points #DemDebate #DemocraticDebates — Elizabeth 💁🏽‍♀️ (@naturally_ee) June 27, 2019

Amy Klobuchar: Auntie Amy

Amy Klobuchar looks and sounds like the Passive Agressive Aunt at Thanksgiving dinner — HussCar (@HusseyAlden) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker: Lex Luthor

Can’t trust @CoryBooker he look too much like Lex Luther...who might I add was president 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2yE6YGylqm — Black Frasier Crane (@JimboNeely) June 27, 2019

Mr. Clean

Why does @CoryBooker look like angry Mr Clean with a tan and a lazy eye pic.twitter.com/QT1W8HH9H4 — Schmidttopotamus (@SpenceS1324) June 27, 2019

Beto O'Rourke: Jack Skellington

Tulsi Gabbard: Storm from X-Men

TULSI GABBARD: I am not a member of the X-Men. Unless you think it will help. Then I am Storm. Or Jean Grey. Whoever it takes.#DemDebate — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 27, 2019

Julián Castro: An NPC

Is it me or does Julién Castro look like an NPC in Oblivion — Colin McDonald (@ColinMcDeez) June 27, 2019

Bill De Blasio: Beto's dad

Bill de Blasio looks like he’s Beto O’Rourke’s dad — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 27, 2019

A bitcoin investor

De Blasio looks like he’s trying to get me to invest part of my 401k in bitcoin. — kang👎 (@jaycaspiankang) June 27, 2019

An Indiana Jones character

Joe Pesci

@desusnice Bill de Blasio looks like Joe Pesci on HGH. pic.twitter.com/F5dq7xaDnF — board man (@n0000000000pe) June 27, 2019

Mic mistake

Midway through, NBC experienced a technical goof when the network's control room neglected to turn off the mics worn by the first moderators. "I'm shocked Elizabeth Warren didn't jump in with a plan to fix the mics," wrote one Twitter user. Wrote another, "So far my favorite person of the night is the guy who advised Beto to give his answers in Spanish. My second favorite is the guy in the control room who left everyone's mics on."

I'm shocked Elizabeth Warren didn't jump in with a plan to fix the mics. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 27, 2019

So far my favorite person of the night is the guy who advised Beto to give his answers in Spanish. My second favorite is the guy in the control room who left everyone’s mics on. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2019

When they forget to turn off the mics #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/HSgaX4FJxH — KayleCue (@KaleyLWR) June 27, 2019

turn up all the mics in the control room, TURN THEM UP — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) June 27, 2019

Control mics are on, control room people are the real heros — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 27, 2019

The control room has the mics for prior moderators still on, instead of #DemDebate candidates.



Chuck Todd: pic.twitter.com/7RLToQJGLB — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) June 27, 2019

One word from the president

While some viewers watched the debate avidly, President Donald Trump delivered a one-word review: "BORING!"

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The president followed up by calling broadcast network NBC "unprofessional" and "fake news" for the control-room microphone gaffe.

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The president had already predicted he'd find the debate "boring," telling Fox Business Network earlier in the day: "It just seems very boring, but I'm going to watch it because I have to. This is part of my life."

Originally published June 26.