There was way more Spanish than expected, and a major technical goof, and the cameras caught a Cory Booker facial expression that quickly went viral. The first debate of the Democratic presidential primary season, leading up to the 2020 election, aired live Wednesday night and produced its share of meme-worthy moments.
Because the Democratic field of candidates is so large, 10 contenders debated Wednesday from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, with an additional 10 taking a turn Thursday. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are broadcasting both debates from 6 to 8 p.m. PT.
Here are the top memes from round one. We'll be back for round two Thursday.
Beto speaks Spanish
One of the first moments to stir social media came early on, when former Rep. Beto O'Rourke slid between English and Spanish during his first answer. The bilingual demonstration pleased some and startled others, while some just wanted an answer in any language.
Booker the looker
Cameras caught Sen. Cory Booker's look of seeming surprise when O'Rourke switched to Spanish, and it became the iconic photo of the night.
Y mas Espanol
Still, despite his baffled reaction to O'Rourke, Booker wasn't about to let his debate opponent be the only Spanish-speaker on the stage.
Haven't I seen you somewhere before?
The candidates may talk a good game, but it turns out many of them remind viewers of other familiar faces.
Jay Inslee: An admiral in a 1995 movie
or Yondu
Elizabeth Warren: A Claire's shopper
A bicyclist
Amy Klobuchar: Auntie Amy
Cory Booker: Lex Luthor
Mr. Clean
Beto O'Rourke: Jack Skellington
Tulsi Gabbard: Storm from X-Men
Julián Castro: An NPC
Bill De Blasio: Beto's dad
A bitcoin investor
An Indiana Jones character
Joe Pesci
Mic mistake
Midway through, NBC experienced a technical goof when the network's control room neglected to turn off the mics worn by the first moderators. "I'm shocked Elizabeth Warren didn't jump in with a plan to fix the mics," wrote one Twitter user. Wrote another, "So far my favorite person of the night is the guy who advised Beto to give his answers in Spanish. My second favorite is the guy in the control room who left everyone's mics on."
One word from the president
While some viewers watched the debate avidly, President Donald Trump delivered a one-word review: "BORING!"
The president followed up by calling broadcast network NBC "unprofessional" and "fake news" for the control-room microphone gaffe.
The president had already predicted he'd find the debate "boring," telling Fox Business Network earlier in the day: "It just seems very boring, but I'm going to watch it because I have to. This is part of my life."
Originally published June 26.
Discuss: Democratic debate 2019 memes, night one: Everyone, show off your Spanish
