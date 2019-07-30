Democratic debate 2019 memes: Bernie Sanders wrote the damn bill AND threw his hands up

Getty Images

Round two of the Democratic presidential debates kicked off Tuesday night in Detroit, airing live on CNN, and compared with the June debates, things were fairly calm. No Spanish. No stunned looks. No one suggesting we get New Zealand on the phone.

But a lively mix of candidates -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, author Marianne Williamson, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. John Delaney, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Rep. Tim Ryan -- found other ways to make themselves heard.

It's expected the candidate field will soon be whittled down, so some of the 20 featured over these two evenings may not be appearing again. Last chance to make a meme, ladies and gentlemen. Go to it.

Marianne Williamson: US Ambassador of Candles

New Age author Marianne Williamson might not become president, but Twitter users had a long list of other Cabinet positions that might be a good fit. "Secretary of Keeping it Real," one person suggested. "US Ambassador of Candles," suggested another.

Marianne Williamson probably isn't going to be president but I could totally see her as Secretary of Love. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 31, 2019

U. S. Ambassador of Candles — christina pazzanese (@CPazzanese) July 31, 2019

Secretary of Keeping It Real. — Nathan Hunstad (@doctorgonzo) July 31, 2019

I like her for Space Force Chaplain. — Linda Therese (@syblcat) July 31, 2019

Or captain of the love boat. — Roslyn Metchis (@Roslynbooks) July 31, 2019

Bernie Sanders wrote the damn bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders scored points with viewers for a sharply delivered line. When Sen. Tim Ryan tried to tell Sanders he didn't know what would be included in Medicare for all, Sanders snapped back, "I do know! I wrote the damn bill!"

The line was a hit on social media. "Bernie is at his best when he's an angry old grandpa," wrote one Twitter user.

I WROTE THE DAMN BILL



Bernie is at his best when he's an angry old grandpa #DemDebate — 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗼 🏳️‍🌈🌺 (@bendashper) July 31, 2019

Live look at Bernie and Tim Ryan right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mttOZf9AG6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2019

Bernie to Tim Ryan: "I do know that I wrote the damn bill!" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/OMKlAHFxLU — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) July 31, 2019

bernie shouting “i wrote the damn bill” is the first time i have felt genuinely happy in 367 years — Official Enya VEVO (@nachdermas) July 31, 2019

BERNIE WROTE THE DAMN BILL Y'ALL #demdebate — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) July 31, 2019

“You don’t know that,” Rep. Tim Ryan tells Sen. Bernie Sanders when Sanders says “Medicare For All” will provide union members with better health coverage.



Sanders responds: “I do know that — I wrote the damn bill.” https://t.co/NvsCbeUe5R #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tjyUHF1DBo — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 31, 2019

Jake Tapper's ready to fight

Moderator and CNN anchor Jake Tapper got some buzz for posing questions to the candidates some viewed as combative. He asked Gov. John Hickenlooper, for example, whether he considered Bernie Sanders "too extreme" to beat Donald Trump.

"Jake Tapper is moderating this debate like Andy Cohen hosts a Real Housewives reunion," cracked one Twitter user.

Jake Tapper is moderating this debate like Andy Cohen hosts a Real Housewives reunion #DemDebate — joey morona (@joeyjoe) July 31, 2019

Jake Tapper asking such fight starting questions. He's like that dude who's like "I heard this guy called you a bitch, you gonna take that?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/BerkKSYHps — Luke Oluoch (@broluoch) July 31, 2019

Tapper: please tell our listeners why voters will hate your plan — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 31, 2019

Maybe I DO have to yell

Bernie Sanders came back into the spotlight later in the night when Tim Ryan told him, "You don't have to yell, Bernie." Some on Twitter disagreed. One Twitter user made a Friends reference, writing, "Tim Ryan telling Bernie not to yell about climate change is like Ross telling Rachel they were on a break."

tim ryan: you don’t have to yell bernie



john delaney: yeah bernie



jake tapper: bernie, stop yelling



bernie: NOOO I WILL NOT STOP YELLING THERE ARE PROBLEMS AND I’M GOING TO YELL ABOUT THEM pic.twitter.com/b1jaWfdHOt — rudy mustang (@rudy_mustang) July 31, 2019

Wait...I dismissed Tim Ryan too fast. "Bernie, you don't have to yell."



THIS MAN HAS MY VOTE#DemDebate live — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 31, 2019

When you tell Bernie not to yell #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/CDQlBbjg8W — Scott (@unironicsatire) July 31, 2019

If you asked Bernie his phone number, I get he'd yell it at you. #DemDebate — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 31, 2019

#DemDebate



Tim Ryan telling Bernie not to yell about climate change is like Ross telling Rachel they were on a break. pic.twitter.com/YKtQyfzlvN — Abeni Davies (@ay_raerae) July 31, 2019

How about those 'dark psychic forces'?

Marianne Williamson made herself another meme when she cited the "dark psychic force of collectivized hatred," with the unusual phrase earning her a round of applause. But it also attracted social media wits.

"A dark psychic force.... - what does Marianne Williamson have against Miss Cleo??" asked one Twitter user.

it clicked rn that marianne williamson is like professor trelawney in harry potter. she might say some crazy shit but tbh ain’t none of it a lie. the “dark psychic force of collectivized hatred”? yup.#DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FvSDmGKt8Y — b (@briyetti) July 31, 2019

marianne williamson headed offstage to fight the dark psychic force pic.twitter.com/E06Lh6r871 — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) July 31, 2019

#DemDebate Moment of the night for me...



Marianne Williamson: "What happened in Flint would not have happened in Grosse Pointe."



HUGE applause.



Then...



Marianne Williamson: "dark psychic force" pic.twitter.com/xMy0Ysywx1 — Adam (@adamaxiom) July 31, 2019

“The dark psychic force — “ Marianne Williamson is the only candidate onstage ready to battle the society of Scanners. pic.twitter.com/lv1ZgGXhdH — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) July 31, 2019

“A dark psychic force....” - what does Marianne Williamson have against Miss Cleo?? #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/zstvXZDOGj — John Edwards (@Anorak_CA) July 31, 2019

Throw your hands up

John Hickenlooper and Bernie Sanders had an interesting exchange. After criticism from Hickenlooper made Sanders gesture with his hands, the two traded words about throwing up their hands. It quickly made for a handy meme. "They definitely did the wave," said one Twitter user.

John Hickenlooper said he thought Sen. Bernie Sanders' policies were too extreme for the White House.



Sanders then threw up hands, prompting Hickenlooper to say, "Throw your hands up..."



Sanders snapped back, saying, "I will." https://t.co/5KqjTkaZft #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/VzAL44mrLB — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 31, 2019

I anticipate some good memes of that Hickenlooper/Sanders “throw your hands up” exchange#DemDebates pic.twitter.com/VehE5vkTS8 — Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, Ph.D. (@nataliapetrzela) July 31, 2019

they definitely did the wave pic.twitter.com/S8O86nfd3d — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) July 31, 2019

Throw your hands in the ayuh / wave 'em like ya don't cayuh pic.twitter.com/uIxshxk0xl — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) July 31, 2019

On Wednesday, CNN will host a second night of debates, featuring former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Jay Inslee, businessman Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sen. Michael Bennet.

Originally published June 30, 6:04 p.m. PT.