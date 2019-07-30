Democratic debate 2019 memes: Bernie Sanders wrote the damn bill AND threw his hands up

Round two of the Democratic presidential debates kicked off Tuesday night in Detroit, airing live on CNN, and compared with the June debates, things were fairly calm. No Spanish. No stunned looks. No one suggesting we get New Zealand on the phone.
But a lively mix of candidates -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, author Marianne Williamson, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. John Delaney, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Rep. Tim Ryan -- found other ways to make themselves heard.
It's expected the candidate field will soon be whittled down, so some of the 20 featured over these two evenings may not be appearing again. Last chance to make a meme, ladies and gentlemen. Go to it.
Marianne Williamson: US Ambassador of Candles
New Age author Marianne Williamson might not become president, but Twitter users had a long list of other Cabinet positions that might be a good fit. "Secretary of Keeping it Real," one person suggested. "US Ambassador of Candles," suggested another.
Bernie Sanders wrote the damn bill
Sen. Bernie Sanders scored points with viewers for a sharply delivered line. When Sen. Tim Ryan tried to tell Sanders he didn't know what would be included in Medicare for all, Sanders snapped back, "I do know! I wrote the damn bill!"
The line was a hit on social media. "Bernie is at his best when he's an angry old grandpa," wrote one Twitter user.
Jake Tapper's ready to fight
Moderator and CNN anchor Jake Tapper got some buzz for posing questions to the candidates some viewed as combative. He asked Gov. John Hickenlooper, for example, whether he considered Bernie Sanders "too extreme" to beat Donald Trump.
"Jake Tapper is moderating this debate like Andy Cohen hosts a Real Housewives reunion," cracked one Twitter user.
Maybe I DO have to yell
Bernie Sanders came back into the spotlight later in the night when Tim Ryan told him, "You don't have to yell, Bernie." Some on Twitter disagreed. One Twitter user made a Friends reference, writing, "Tim Ryan telling Bernie not to yell about climate change is like Ross telling Rachel they were on a break."
How about those 'dark psychic forces'?
Marianne Williamson made herself another meme when she cited the "dark psychic force of collectivized hatred," with the unusual phrase earning her a round of applause. But it also attracted social media wits.
"A dark psychic force.... - what does Marianne Williamson have against Miss Cleo??" asked one Twitter user.
Throw your hands up
John Hickenlooper and Bernie Sanders had an interesting exchange. After criticism from Hickenlooper made Sanders gesture with his hands, the two traded words about throwing up their hands. It quickly made for a handy meme. "They definitely did the wave," said one Twitter user.
On Wednesday, CNN will host a second night of debates, featuring former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Jay Inslee, businessman Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sen. Michael Bennet.
Originally published June 30, 6:04 p.m. PT.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: Democratic debate 2019 memes: Bernie Sanders wrote the damn bill AND threw his hands up
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.