This NBA off-season is so wild and it gets even more wild, with DeMarcus Cousins signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, reigning NBA champions and current Unstoppable Force of Nature.
As always, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first to the news and it was all downhill on Twitter from there.
Cousins was seen as one of the other marquee players in this free agency period and, besides Kawhi Leonard, was one of the most valuable pieces. He takes a significant pay cut to sign with the Championship Team but that probably won't bother him, considering he's likely headed to an NBA Finals.
Twitter's reaction wasn't quite as varied as the LeBron signing Sunday, with many feeling the creation of this Warriors super-super-team kills off a lot of competition.
Life does, indeed, come at you fast.
The Warriors let Los Angeles Lakers have JaVale McGee Sunday... and went on to sign one of the NBA's most dominant big men Monday. Cousins did suffer a nasty ankle injury last year, but there's no denying his talent. LeBron only got the spotlight for 24 hours and the Warriors came and stole it away, again.
How does that change things for LeBron in LA?
Oh, right.
As a San Antonio fan and with one eye always firmly planted on the Western Conference, I think it's time I just call it on the upcoming NBA season and let you know that I will see you all again in 2019-2020.
Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.
'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.
Discuss: DeMarcus Cousins signs with the Golden State Warriors, Twitter implodes
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.