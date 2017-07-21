Delta's handy fingerprint scanner IDs flyers sans boarding pass

Enlarge Image Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images

Delta SkyMiles members flying from Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Northern Virginia no longer need a paper or mobile boarding pass to get on their plane.

The airline announced Thursday morning that "eligible" SkyMiles customers can now board DCA flights via fingerprint scanner. Delta's "biometric boarding pass" program, first announced in May in partnership with CLEAR, initially only granted fingerprint access to Delta's Sky Club. Now select customers can actually get on their planes without having to bring along separate boarding passes.

The program is still in the early stages, though, with eligibility currently limited to Delta SkyMiles customers signed up for CLEAR's PreCheck airline security service.

"Once we complete testing, customers throughout our domestic network could start seeing this capability in a matter of months – not years." Gil West, Delta's Senior Executive Vice President & COO, said in a statement.

Using fingerprint scanners to check bags is also in the works, according to Delta.