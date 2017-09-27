Delta's free in-flight texting service launches this weekend

Delta

Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced Wednesday on "CBS This Morning" the airline's plans to offer new free in-flight messaging services.

"We've developed along with our partners at Gogo a free messaging app, so starting this weekend any flight you're on [with] Delta anywhere in the world, you'll have the ability to text for free," Bastian said Wednesday.

In-flight talk is another story. Bastian said calling services would "never" be allowed in his lifetime.

In 2013, Delta announced a similar texting and talk service only to cancel the plans roughly a month later.