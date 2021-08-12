Delta variant meets 'my fall plans': The saddest, most relatable meme

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The coronavirus delta variant is serious stuff. It's more contagious, causes more hospitalizations, and as of late July, it accounts for about 80% of COVID cases in the US

Unsurprisingly, it's also found its way into memes and jokes, as many people's best-laid fall plans suddenly take a jolting turn. The variant isn't funny, but some of these memes sure are.

One compared the delta variant's impact on fall plans to the disappointment many Jeopardy fans felt when Mike Richards, not LeVar Burton, was named main host of the quiz show after a year-long search.

My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/VaK9vwBdBw — ConStar, Sun Summoner (@ConStar24) August 11, 2021

Several riffed on Game of Thrones (remember Game of Thrones? Seems so long ago...)

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/kw0RzFIxU3 — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 11, 2021

My fall plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/qq6y7E87sX — Jonabelle Gargantos (@jellybelly_09) August 12, 2021

My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/wCPLYp09m6 — Stop Looking At Me Swan, Esq. (@JSwanEsquire) August 12, 2021

One recalled Kevin from The Office when he sadly dropped his giant vat of homemade chili on the Dunder-Mifflin floor.

My fall plans. The delta variant. pic.twitter.com/ogZAqREniD — chuck (@chuck_hardwood) August 11, 2021

Classic monster movies like The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Godzilla were referenced.

My fall plans. The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/N8iPOlZ6WF — 🦋 🧚🏽🏊🏽‍♀️💛Oshun💛🏊🏽‍♀️🧚🏽🦋 (@dellastreet19) August 11, 2021

My Fall Plans Delta variant pic.twitter.com/qALXHlP7zH — Kragar (@Kragar_LGF) August 11, 2021

And from there on out, well, the meme pretty much covered every element of pop culture where high hopes are suddenly dashed.

My Fall Plans Delta variant pic.twitter.com/eOnKfmHOoA — Iskandar (@Napsterrific) August 11, 2021

My fall plans/the delta variant pic.twitter.com/Ap6aj6vsOM — Beautiful Game 🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏼‍♂️🧚🏼‍♂️ #FREEBRITNEY (@pablo_alejandro) August 11, 2021

My fall plans / the Delta variant pic.twitter.com/Qp2HyfMn9B — Leslie Katz (@lesatnews) August 12, 2021

Some people were shocked anyone ever had high hopes in the first place. "I'm surprised y'all had fall plans," wrote one Twitter user."

I'm surprised y'all had fall plans. — That_Jedi_Scum (@ThatJediScum) August 11, 2021