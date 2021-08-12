Samsung Unpacked: Everything announced Kevin Costner visits Field of Dreams U.S. 2020 census San Francisco requires full COVID vaccination proof indoors 4th stimulus payment update

Delta variant meets 'my fall plans': The saddest, most relatable meme

That noise is the sound of America's high hopes crashing against reality, meme-style.

The coronavirus delta variant is serious stuff. It's more contagious, causes more hospitalizations, and as of late July, it accounts for about 80% of COVID cases in the US

Unsurprisingly, it's also found its way into memes and jokes, as many people's best-laid fall plans suddenly take a jolting turn. The variant isn't funny, but some of these memes sure are.

One compared the delta variant's impact on fall plans to the disappointment many Jeopardy fans felt when Mike Richards, not LeVar Burton, was named main host of the quiz show after a year-long search.

Several riffed on Game of Thrones (remember Game of Thrones? Seems so long ago...)

One recalled Kevin from The Office when he sadly dropped his giant vat of homemade chili on the Dunder-Mifflin floor.

Classic monster movies like The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Godzilla were referenced.

And from there on out, well, the meme pretty much covered every element of pop culture where high hopes are suddenly dashed.

Some people were shocked anyone ever had high hopes in the first place. "I'm surprised y'all had fall plans," wrote one Twitter user."