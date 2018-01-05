Delta to make faucets that work with Amazon Alexa

Delta

Delta will create Wi-Fi-connected kitchen faucets that work with Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant, the company announced ahead of the CES tech show next week. That means that you'll be able to use voice commands to do tasks like turn the water on or off, pour out a specific amount of water, or warm the water.

Delta, the manufacturer of faucets, shower heads and other kitchen and bath accessories, will add the technology to its Touch2O and pull-down faucets, the company said. Delta hasn't released information about when these faucets will be available or how much they will cost.

If you already have one of Delta's Touch faucets but eventually want to upgrade, Delta said it will provide a way for you to upgrade rather than needing to buy a new product.

Delta isn't the only company putting smarts in faucets. Kohler will release a line of new products including a faucet, mirror, shower system, bathtub and toilet that will all work with Alexa.

