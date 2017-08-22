Delta video chat gives you whole new way to complain

Enlarge Image Delta

If you're in need of help at the airport, a video chat with a customer service rep is Delta's latest answer to your problems.

Delta Airlines has added new video chat kiosks to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the company announced today. There are five screens located at the Delta Sky Assist, which connect passengers to customer service representatives. You can pick up a receiver and start a video chat with a Delta employee if you need to change your flight, leave some feedback or anything in between. Delta says this is a first for a US airline.

The airline says this is part of an ongoing effort to connect with customers across multiple platforms, including social media, email and phone calls. Most airlines have made themselves available to their customers digitally, including JetBlue, Southwest and United.