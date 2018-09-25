Delta blames 'technology issue' for ground stop

Getty Images

Delta Air Lines said late Tuesday it had issued a ground stop order due to a "technology issue" with some of its computer tracking systems.

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems," the airline tweeted from its official Twitter account. "We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible."

Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience. ^HRB — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

Delta's Twitter account was busy Tuesday afternoon responding to angry customers of the airline who complained of travel delays and being unable to log in to the company's website and app.

A note posted later to Twitter said the outage had been resolved.

"@Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening," Delta tweeted. "All groundstops have been lifted."

Representatives for the airline, which serves more than 180 million customers each year, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue's cause.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.