Not quite two years ago, at CES 2017, Dell unveiled its S2718D monitor -- a razor-thin 27-inch display with a price tag that said "business professionals only": $700.

Today, and for a very limited time, Staples has the Dell S2718D for $220 shipped (plus tax). Price from Dell proper and most other places: $380. And here's a pro tip: Today only, Ebates is offering 10 percent back on all Staples purchases. That'll bring your net cost down to below $200!

The S2718D is noteworthy for a couple things, starting with its 6.9mm-thick display panel. That screen has a native resolution of 2,560x1,440 -- nice for detailed graphics work, but the 60Hz refresh rate probably won't please gamers.

Meanwhile, the base features a USB-C port that can deliver up to 45w of power -- enough to charge some laptops. It also has two USB 3.0 ports for connecting peripherals. No speakers, though.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, so check out this review. One big ding: price. But that was based on the then-list price of $530. At $220 out the door (with a later rebate of $22), this is well worth a look.

