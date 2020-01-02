Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2020 kicks off on Jan. 7, but Dell's already giving us what it calls "the world's smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PCs." The new Latitude 9510 -- available as a laptop or a two-in-one -- starts at just 3.2 pounds (1.5 kg) and its aluminum body is trimmed to the size of a 14-inch laptop, but it has a 15-inch, 400-nit full HD display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage.

Dell says the Latitude 9510 also has the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC, reaching up to 30 hours. That's not in a real-world test, though, and it's using midrange components (you can get the Latitude 9510 with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processors). Still, if it comes in at even half that, that's impressive.

The PC maker also hyped its Optimizer software, which it says uses artificial intelligence to learn how you work, so it'll automatically tweak performance, audio and battery life based on the tasks you do. Add in Wi-Fi 6 and its optional 5G mobile wireless and you can keep working all day from wherever.

The Dell Latitude 9510 will be available globally on Mar. 26 starting at $1,799.

But, that's not where the announcements ended. The XPS 13, one of our favorite ultraportables, was already incredibly small, but Dell managed to shave even more off the body while simultaneously making parts of it larger compared with its predecessor. Dell switched to a 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, so it's larger than the 13.3-inch screen on the last model. The company also trimmed the bottom bezel to match the other sides, essentially giving you more screen with less body. Dell even managed to squeeze an IR webcam into the top bezel for signing in with facial recognition.

Dell also took the keyboard out to the edges and used larger keycaps to make it feel less cramped. It put a fingerprint reader in the power button and the Windows Precision touchpad is 19 percent bigger, the company says.

The body is still made out of CNC-machined aluminum on the outside and there's Gorilla Glass on the display for strength and durability. Carbon- or glass-fiber palm rests are used to reduce weight and keep the laptop cooler. And inside you'll find components similar to those of Dell's newest XPS 13 2-in-1, like Intel 10th-gen processors, up to 32GB of memory and Iris Pro integrated graphics, and Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless, which all adds up to a high-performance ultraportable.

Look for the updated-for-2020 XPS 13 to start around $1,000 when it's available on Jan. 7 in the US, Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany and France, and globally in February.