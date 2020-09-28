Dell's new XPS 13 laptops get Intel's latest Tiger Lake processors

Dell

Dell's thin and light XPS 13 laptops are getting an upgrade from Intel's 11th-gen Core processors, known as Tiger Lake. On Monday, Dell unveiled the new XPS 13, XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 13 Developer Edition. All three models will come with Intel's Tiger Lake chips, which should deliver faster speeds for everything from word processing to streaming online games.

In addition to Tiger Lake chips, Dell also worked in some other improvements. The XPS 13 gets an edge-to-edge keyboard with larger keycaps and a larger touchpad, Dell said, while both the XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 feature 13.4-inch "InfinityEdge" displays that allow for a 16:10 aspect ratio. Dell also touted the battery life on all three models, saying the XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition are targeting over 18 hours hours.

The notable difference with the XPS 13 Developer Edition is that it'll come preloaded with Ubuntu 20.04, an open-source operating system for Linux developers.

The upgrades unveiled Monday come on top of improvements Dell made to the XPS 13 earlier this year, which CNET's Dan Ackerman at the time said make it a "proven winner" able to "maintain its title as one of the best all-around general-purpose 13-inch Windows laptops you can buy."

The new XPS laptops will be available in the US starting on Sept. 30, with the XPS 13 starting at $999 and the XPS 13 2-in-1 starting at $1,249. As of now, pricing for the Developer Edition is still to be determined.