Dell's first pro 2,000-zone mini-LED monitor joins fall monitor lineup

Dell

Dell is refreshing much of its monitor lineup with 2021 models that all have one thing in common: USB-C with power delivery. Otherwise, there's something new at most prices, from the $5,000 32-inch UltraSharp HDR PremierColor display boasting a 2,000-mini-LED array and a couple of 34-inch curved updates.

The 4K professional HDR UP3221Q display stands out for the first incorporation (at least that I know of) of a 2,000-dimming zone mini-LED array, which generates its typical HDR brightness level of 1,000 nits. All the other 32-inch models, like the Asus ProArt PA32UCX-PK, use the 1,152-zone array. (Except for the Apple Pro XDR Display's even lower 576-zone array.) It's one of Dell's Calman Powered displays with a built-in "windshield wiper" calibrator. It's $5,000 and starts shipping Nov. 5.

Dell claims accuracy of less than 2 Delta E for all relevant standard definition color spaces and a Delta E ITP of less than 3.5 for ST2084(PQ) and HLG; it's the first monitor I've seen quoting Delta E ITP accuracy numbers. This is definitely intended to be an HDR-primary use display, given its gamut of only 93% Adobe RGB but 99.8% P3. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one of which supports daisy chaining. In addition to the built-in colorimeter, you can also connect your own (as long as it's supported, which usually means just an X-Rite i1Display Pro).

Dell

One disappointment for its class and for the money: It doesn't support HDMI 2.1. Nor does the panel support more than a 60Hz refresh rate for even basic gaming.

Joining the HDR display is a 3,440x1,440-pixel UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor (U3421WE). It's an update to the 2019 version with Dell's more recent, modern stand design and a panel with a larger color space. It's slated to ship in early December for $1,200.

A new non-UltraSharp, business/mainstream 34-inch curved display, the P3421W, provides up to 65 watts of power via USB-C and integrates a KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) switcher to connect to dual systems. It has a much smaller 99% sRGB color gamut, but it's also a lot cheaper at $800. It will ship Oct. 21.