Dell's Black Friday Sneak Peek sale: Save $300 on an Alienware m15 laptop, $400 on XPS desktop

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Dell isn't waiting for turkey leftovers to kick off Black Friday deals. On Thursday, it launched its Black Friday Sneak Peek sale that will run through Sunday, November 1. At present, you'll find a handful of high-powered laptops from both Dell's XPS and Alienware lines along with a few gaming PCs as well as a wide array of displays and accessories. You can take a look at all of the and keep reading to see the best deals from Dell.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Alienware m15 is the company's thinnest 15.6-inch laptop and boasts a premium design and cooling system to keep thermals in check. The m15 R2 was one of our favorite gaming laptops, and the m15 R3 offers the same design with newer, 10th-gen Intel Core chips. This configuration features the 10th-gen Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. For storage, you get a pair of 512GB SSDS in a RAID 0 array. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. Read our Alienware m15 R2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell G5 15 earned our Editors' Choice for budget gaming laptops at the end of last year. It offers outstanding performance for the money, and its battery life isn't terrible like most gaming laptops. This sale model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and is rated for 250 nits of brightness. Read our Dell G5 15 review.

Dell This mid-tower gaming PC offers a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics and a 500-watt power supply. For storage, you get a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. The 2060 Super is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. It will allow you to play most AAA titles at 1440p with most quality settings enabled.

Dell Tired of working from home on a cramped laptop screen? This 24-inch display is an inexpensive upgrade that will make working more productive and easier on your eyes. It features full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, thin bezels, an anti-glare coating and is rated for 250 nits of brightness. It also supports AMD FreeSync and has a 75Hz refresh rate.