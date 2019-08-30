Sarah Tew/CNET

Back in March, Dell introduced a new version of its already-very-good XPS 13 laptop. Dan Ackerman's verdict: "We've finally run out of complaints." The near-perfect system easily won a spot on CNET's list of the best laptops for 2019. Of course, it's not an inexpensive machine, especially when you start piling on high-end features like a blazing processor, big solid-state drive and ultra-HD touch display.

That's what makes today's deal so exciting. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Dell XPS 13 is $979.99 when you apply coupon code DBLTXPS133 at checkout. That's $620 (!) off the regular price, though the promotion says "save $600," so I'm not sure what accounts for the extra $20. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

But, wait, it can get even better: Rakuten (formerly Ebates) is offering 8% cash back on Dell purchases, which would bring your net total (not including sales tax) down to just over $900. (My advice: Use the Rakuten browser plug-in to greatly simplify taking advantage of cash-back offers like this.)

This particular XPS 13 configuration is pretty decked-out: Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 InfinityEdge touch display. If there's a weak spot, it's the RAM: Just 8GB. It's sufficient, but 16GB would be preferable in a system like this.

For more info, I'll turn you over to Ackerman's aforementioned Dell XPS 13 review. Beyond that, I'll just note that Dell often has very limited quantities available for these kinds of deals, so while it's in stock as of this writing, it may not be for much longer. If you've been eyeballing this machine, act fast.

Bonus deal: Ninja's 6-quart pressure cooker is on sale for just $50

Instant Pot is far from the only pressure-cooker game in town. There are plenty of other models that are just as good -- and when they're on sale, they're arguably even better.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Ninja PC101 6-quart pressure cooker for $49.99. Regular price: $99.99.

Also able to steam, saute and slow-cook, the Ninja lacks a few of the fancier options (like yogurt-making) found in higher-end cookers, but definitely handles all the basics. It has a fully removable lid, a steam rack and an extra o-ring.

Particularly telling: Nearly 200 buyers collectively rated this 4.8 stars out of 5. If you don't already have a pressure cooker, you should -- but you shouldn't pay upward of $100 for one.

