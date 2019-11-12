Dell wants half its workforce to be female within a decade

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell says it's aiming for 50% of its global workforce to be female by 2030, according to a Tuesday release. The company also wants women to make up 40% of global people managers.

Women currently make up just over 30% of the company's overall workforce and around 23% of its people leaders, according to Dell's 2019 diversity and inclusion report.

The tech giant laid out it's plans for the next decade, which also include recycling "an equivalent product" for each one a customer buys and using 100% recycled or renewable materials in packaging.

Other diversity initiatives include hiring and retaining African American and Hispanic employees, whom Dell hopes will make up 25% of the company's US workforce and 15% of domestic people managers. The company also aims to educate 95% of team members each year about issues like unconscious bias and harassment.

The move comes as tech companies continue to grapple with underrepresentation of women and people of color in the workplace. The tech industry is more than two-thirds male and 69% white, according to the Kapor Center. Several companies including Dell, Facebook and Microsoft have in recent years released diversity reports outlining their goals and progress, but they oftentimes show that there's a lot more work to be done.