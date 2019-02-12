Dell President's Day deals: LG 86-inch 4K TV for $3K, $90 UE Megaboom speaker

Dell has kicked off its annual President's Day sale a bit early -- it's not even Valentine's Day yet -- with discounts on a variety of hardware. Some of the discounts are bigger than others, but if you were already considering buying a gigantic TV, laptop or other device, there are a bunch of deals here worth a look.

Many of the discounts are available right now, with more scheduled to come online over the next few days. The company is giving members of its rewards program early access to a handful of special "Doorbuster" deals. And we're checking with Dell about exactly when the sale ends -- the press release says Feb. 18 at 7:59 a.m. ET (4:59 a.m. PT), but the circular I received in the mail says Feb. 20.

Here are some of the best deals we found.

Alienware m15 with Intel Core i7: $1,650 (save $400) Sarah Tew/CNET Dell is currently selling a midrange configuration of its older Alienware m15 for $1,450 -- about $150 off the usual price. On Feb. 19, it will begin selling the brand new Alienware m15, announced at CES in January, discounted by $400. That deal features an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, though the company said that the new model would be available configured with Nvidia's newer RTX card. Still, the President's Day deal is a good one -- and worth waiting for. See at Dell Read the CNET review

Dell XPS 13: $1,200 (save $270) Sarah Tew/CNET This appears to be the 2018 version of Dell's nearly perfect XPS 13 -- we've asked Dell for clarification and will update this post when it comes. Either way, the configuration is legit: You get an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. But there's no touchscreen, and you're stuck with Dell's annoying below-the-screen webcam, which has been fixed in the 2019 edition of this laptop. See at Dell Read the CNET review

Dell XPS 15: $1,350 (save $160) Sarah Tew/CNET This is a decent deal on the 15-inch version of the XPS. It comes equipped with a beautiful, high-resolution and accurate broad-gamut display. And it incorporates the Nvidia GTX 1050 gaming GPU, which raises playtime performance in general-purpose laptops. This configuration features an eighth-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Dell is also selling the two-in-one version of the XPS 15 for $1,400 -- that's more than $300 off of the usual price. See at Dell Read the CNET review

LG 86-inch 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV: $3,000 (save $1,500) Justin Jaffe/CNET We haven't reviewed this particular LG TV. But CNET's resident expert, David Katzmaier, has certified it as a legit deal on the screen-size-to-cost basis alone. See at Dell

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: $90 (save $160) Sarah Tew This terrific Bluetooth speaker cost $300 when it debuted in 2015. At $90, it's an absolute steal -- you get impressive sound quality, great connectivity range and excellent battery life. Plus, it's waterproof. See at Dell Read the CNET review

