Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is built for the work-anywhere crowd

Long-term remote work might be here to stay for a lot more people. Although the new Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise was likely in the works before the coronavirus pandemic, it certainly fits the current needs of a more mobile workforce.

Available as a two-in-one or clamshell laptop, the 14-inch Chromebook can be configured with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Dell says it's also available with the first 4K-resolution display with Low Blue Light technology.

The 7410 was coengineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program, which essentially means you can expect instant-on performance, long battery life and excellent wireless capabilities. In this case, you can get it with mobile broadband with speeds up to CAT 9 Gigabit LTE and Intel Wi-Fi 6. Dell claims up to 21 hours of battery life and supports charging up to 80% in an hour.

As a Chromebook Enterprise device, IT departments will have an easier time remotely managing the 7410 and keeping them secured. The Latitude 7410 is also built to handle rougher treatment than a consumer Chromebook. It's available with either an aluminum or carbon-fiber chassis and is designed to pass 17 MIL-STD 810G tests.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available now starting at $1,329, but a $1,099 configuration with an Intel Core i3 processor is expected later this year.