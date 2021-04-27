iOS 14.5 Super Mario Party online mode Stimulus bill 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT iPhone app tracking Beyond Burger 3.0
Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable built for work with a premium design starting at $1,549

Microsoft and Lenovo have some worthy competition.

Dell on Tuesday announced the Latitude 7320 Detachable, a 13-inch Windows 10 tablet aimed at a growing number of mobile professionals who want and need to do things from wherever they are. The two-in-one is the first Intel Evo-verified detachable and offers some competition for Lenovo's ThinkPad X12 Detachable and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus while bringing unique features to the category. 

For example, Dell includes its Express Sign-in technology on the 7320, which will automatically wake and unlock the device when it senses your presence. Lifting the two-in-one's integrated kickstand will also instantly wake it up, so you can get right to work when you set it down. Express Sign-in is part of Dell's Optimizer software that also includes features to accelerate network connections, boost charging speeds and prioritize performance for specific apps that you choose. 

The detachable keyboard can magnetically attach to the bottom of the tablet to put it at a more comfortable typing angle.

The device is built around a 13-inch 3:2 display with a 1,920x1,280-pixel resolution and 500-nit brightness which should make it easier to see outside or under bright office lights. The display also has low-blue-light technology. It magnetically attaches to a full-size keyboard made of brushed aluminum and synthetic suede. It can also be paired with a new active pen that Dell says is the world's fastest charging pen getting up to 90 minutes of continuous use with a 30-second charge when garaged in the keyboard. Both the keyboard and pen are sold separately. 

Other features include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with noise reduction for better-looking video calls, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and optional 4G LTE and up to the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. 

The 7320 is available now from Dell starting at $1,549. Prices for UK and Australia weren't immediately available but the US price converts to approximately £1,130 or AU$2,010.

