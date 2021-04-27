Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable built for work with a premium design starting at $1,549

Dell

Dell on Tuesday announced the Latitude 7320 Detachable, a 13-inch Windows 10 tablet aimed at a growing number of mobile professionals who want and need to do things from wherever they are. The two-in-one is the first Intel Evo-verified detachable and offers some competition for and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus while bringing unique features to the category.

For example, Dell includes its Express Sign-in technology on the 7320, which will automatically wake and unlock the device when it senses your presence. Lifting the two-in-one's integrated kickstand will also instantly wake it up, so you can get right to work when you set it down. Express Sign-in is part of Dell's Optimizer software that also includes features to accelerate network connections, boost charging speeds and prioritize performance for specific apps that you choose.

The device is built around a 13-inch 3:2 display with a 1,920x1,280-pixel resolution and 500-nit brightness which should make it easier to see outside or under bright office lights. The display also has low-blue-light technology. It magnetically attaches to a full-size keyboard made of brushed aluminum and synthetic suede. It can also be paired with a new active pen that Dell says is the world's fastest charging pen getting up to 90 minutes of continuous use with a 30-second charge when garaged in the keyboard. Both the keyboard and pen are sold separately.

Other features include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with noise reduction for better-looking video calls, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and optional 4G LTE and up to the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors.

The 7320 is available now from Dell starting at $1,549. Prices for UK and Australia weren't immediately available but the US price converts to approximately £1,130 or AU$2,010.