Dell gears up G15 and Alienware m15 gaming laptops for spring

In addition to the usual annual component refreshes, Dell is revving up two of its most popular gaming laptops, the Alienware m15 and Dell G15, with improved designs.

The m15 reintroduces AMD Ryzen CPUs to the Alienware laptop line after a 10-year hiatus in the aptly named Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, with 5000 H-series processors up to a Ryzen 9 5600HX; Dell also adds much-requested slotted rather than soldered memory so that you can upgrade it. For 2021 the m15 gets a new stain-resistant premium paint job with what Dell dubs "Silky-Smooth High Endurance" paint. (Everything Sounds Important with Title Caps.)

Following its introduction last month, the new Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches also come to the Ryzen line as an option. Plus, you get the usual yadda-yadda updates, including Nvidia RTX 3060 or 3070 graphics, 3,200MHz DDR4 memory and QHD 240Hz or FHD 360Hz display options. It will ship this month in the US starting at the oddly specific price of $1,793.98.

Dell gaming gets a little flashier in the G15, sporting four new looks -- Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with Speckles, and Phantom Grey with Speckles and Obsidian Black -- created using more environmentally friendly low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) waterborne paint. It also looks a lot more like its Alienware kin with a lower, more angled profile and venting and narrower screen bezels. The popular Game Shift key for one-click turbo fan operation returns, too.

Rote enhancements include up to 165Hz display options (360Hz options to follow), up to a Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060 GPU and user-upgradable 3,200MHz DDR4. It ships in the US in May starting at $900; a G15 with 10th-gen Intel Core processors will also arrive this month starting at the same price.

Three monitors will also join the squad starting in May (prices still TBD):

Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2522HG), FHD at 240Hz with G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync Premium certification

Dell 27 (S2722DGM) and 32 (S3222DGM) Curved Gaming Monitors, QHD VA panels at 165Hz with FreeSync Premium

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S34222DGM), 3,440x1,440 VA panel at 144Hz with FreeSync Premium and DisplayHDR 400 plus new underlighting

FreeSync support means the monitors support variable refresh when connected to a console.