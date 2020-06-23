Dell drops a handful of gaming gear

Dell

Dell's gaming gear for the Alienware-averse crowd is getting a revamp this summer, most notably at the top of the line. The new Dell G7 laptop differentiates itself from its popular sibling the G5 with a sleek redesign, available in a 17-inch or 15-inch model. Dell rounds out its updates with flat and curved 27-inch gaming monitors.

In addition to the new look, the G7 adds premium options, including OLED or 300Hz displays. Models now come with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070.

The 15-inch Dell G7 15 ships the last week of June, starting at $1,430, while the G7 17 (with a 17-inch screen) is available today starting at the same price. International prices aren't available, but that converts to about £1,150 or AU$2,060.

As for the monitors, the new models of its 27-inch mainstream S series include the first curved screen in the line: the S2721HGF, a 1080p, 144Hz refresh VA screen. VA is a type of LED display, it stands for vertical alignment, and it delivers faster response times than IPS without sacrificing viewing angle and color like an old TN display. It's G-Sync Compatible and supports FreeSync Premium for matching the laptop's GPU output with the screen refresh rate (which makes for smoother gaming). It ships in August for $280.

Its flat analog cousin, the The S2721DGF display, kicks it up to 1440p at 165Hz (over DisplayPort, or 144Hz over HDMI), with the same broader color gamut and somewhat brighter picture that comes with DisplayHDR 400. The S2721DGF uses a Nano Color IPS panel and supports FreeSync Premium Pro in addition to being G-Sync Compatible. It will be available at the end of July for $570.

And it's not just laptops and displays. Dell's G5 gaming desktop receives the usual bumps to the components, in this case up to a Core i9-10900K processor and GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. It ships in early July starting at $749.

The company has also updated its Alienware range, sticking a new mechanical keyboard right between the AW310K and AW510K called -- you guessed it -- the AW410K. It incorporates the popular Cherry MX Brown switches rather than the Cherry MX Red (low profile in the AW510K), and has the lighting of the higher end model -- but not the volume roller. You'll be able to buy it in the beginning of August for $130.

Finally, Dell wants us all to know that in July it will be announcing a redesigned XPS desktop with RTX graphics targeted at creators. Okeydoke. The G -series from Dell serves an important role for the company, offering a lot of trickle-down technology from the Alienware line, without the same high prices (and without the glowing alien heads).