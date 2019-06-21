Dell deals: Save on Dell G5, XPS and Alienware gaming laptops

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell is slinging some deals on its high-end laptops that make them more approachable. If you've been pining for a huge, high-power gaming laptop, there are discounts worth investigating on Dell's site for two of its own Dell-branded units along with an Alienware model. All three are large, 15-inch laptops. There's also a discounted Alienware desktop if you want more power and don't need to be mobile.

The offers should be good through Monday, June 24, though Dell sometimes ends sales early. Here's the rundown.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: $850 (save $149) Sarah Tew/CNET CNET Reviews called it "one of the best entry-level gaming laptops." The Dell G15 delivers a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an option to upgrade to 4K goodness. Even the entry-level model at a very reasonable price of $850 has more than enough muscle to power AAA titles. It boasts an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU. See at Dell Read the Dell G5 15 review

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,450 (save $329) Sarah Tew/CNET The XPS 15 2-in-1 is the world's smallest and thinnest 15.6-inch convertible. Despite its trim dimensions, it packs plenty of power. The entry-level model features the eighth-gen quad-core Intel Core i7-8705G CPU, 8GB RAM and AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics. To keep these high-end components cool in such a tight enclosure, the XPS 15 2-in-1 uses special cooling system with two large liquid-crystal polymer fans and three composite heat pipes as well as synthetic graphite heat spreaders and Gore thermal insulation. Gaming isn't this convertible's primary focus, but it can certainly handle 3D shooters in addition to content-creation chores and any and all office tasks. See at Dell Read the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (2018) review

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop: $1,450 (save $329) Sarah Tew/CNET Unlike the versatile XPS 15 2-in-1, the Alienware m15 sets its sights squarely on gaming. The m15 is based on a big, fast display -- 15.6 inches with a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Inside, the entry-level m15 features the eighth-gen six-core Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB of RAM and the 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. See at Dell Read the Alienware m15 review

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop: $1,900 (save $330) Alienware Alienware introduced the Aurora a few years ago as its midsize gaming desktop. The most recent update to it adds ninth-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. The Aurora is VR ready and liquid cooled. The baseline configuration features the ninth-gen eight-core Intel Core i7 9700K CPU, 16GB of RAM and the 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. See at Dell Read the Alienware Aurora (2016) review

