Dell 27-inch, 4K UP2720Q brings a built-in colorimeter to UltraSharp line

Dell

Launching in January 2020 for $1,999 (directly converted, £1,545 and AU$2,895), Dell will be offering its own pro monitor with a calibrator built-in. Its UltraSharp 27 UP2720Q 4K display joins HP and Eizo by integrating a pop up colorimeter -- when it's built into a monitor you can usually schedule routine, automated calibrations. Perhaps more notably, it also supports Portrait Labs' Calman software for its hardware profiling, finally offering its finicky, rarely updated DUCCS. (Unfortunately, unlike DUCCS, Calman isn't free.)

The wide-gamut display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color space and 98% DCI-P3. It's low brightness at 250 nits, which is fine for work in both spaces since their target brightnesses are lower than that. But if that spec doesn't include Uniformity Compensation enabled it will be even dimmer, and for nongraphics work that's a little dim. The monitor also uses an edgelighting, which means it may be susceptible to backlight bleed, and since the calibrator sits close to the bottom, it may affect the results.

Then again, it's a lot less expensive than similar alternatives.