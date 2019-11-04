CNET también está disponible en español.

Dell 27-inch, 4K UP2720Q brings a built-in colorimeter to UltraSharp line

Plus, it's Calman-ready, so you're not stuck with DUCCS.

Launching in January 2020 for $1,999 (directly converted, £1,545 and AU$2,895), Dell will be offering its own pro monitor with a calibrator built-in. Its UltraSharp 27 UP2720Q 4K display joins HP and Eizo by integrating a pop up colorimeter -- when it's built into a monitor you can usually schedule routine, automated calibrations. Perhaps more notably, it also supports Portrait Labs' Calman software for its hardware profiling, finally offering its finicky, rarely updated DUCCS. (Unfortunately, unlike DUCCS, Calman isn't free.)

The wide-gamut display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color space and 98% DCI-P3. It's low brightness at 250 nits, which is fine for work in both spaces since their target brightnesses are lower than that. But if that spec doesn't include Uniformity Compensation enabled it will be even dimmer, and for nongraphics work that's a little dim. The monitor also uses an edgelighting, which means it may be susceptible to backlight bleed, and since the calibrator sits close to the bottom, it may affect the results.

Then again, it's a lot less expensive than similar alternatives.

Dell UltraSharp 27 (UP2720Q) specs

Price (MSRP) $1,999
Panel type IPS
Backlight type LED edgelight
Size (diagonal) 27
Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
Aspect ratio 16:9
Pixel pitch (mm) 0.1557
Maximum gamut 80% BT.2020 (98% DCI-P3, 100% Adobe RGB)
Rotates vertically Yes
Bit depth 10
Typical brightness (nits) 250
Color profile stored in hardware Yes
Hardware calibration compatibility built-in, X-Rite, others
Claimed accuracy Average ≤ 2 Delta E
HDR No
HDMI 2 x 2.0a
USB-C (out) 1
USB-C (in) 1
USB Type-A (out) 4 x USB 3 (1 x BC 1.2)
USB 3.0 (in) No
Thunderbolt 2 (1 upstream, 1 downstream)
USB-C Alt mode DP 1.4
Release date January 2020