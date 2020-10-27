Deleting your Facebook account permanently deletes your entire paid Oculus VR library

Scott Stein/CNET

If you delete Facebook and have an Oculus VR headset, you'll lose your entire paid gaming library, it's been revealed. And you won't be able to get your Oculus VR games back if you make a new account, CNET sister site GameSpot reported Monday. Deactivating your account means you'll be able to retrieve your Oculus games once you reactivate it, though.

You can't use an Oculus Quest 2 headset at all without a Facebook account, although there's no requirement yet to link up your social media profile with older Oculus devices. Once separate Oculus account support ends in 2023, the requirement for a Facebook profile will kick in across all devices.

Banned Facebook accounts also cannot access their Oculus library, GameSpot reported.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

