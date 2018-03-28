Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the wake of the Facebook scandal, with 50 million users potentially having their data passed along to Cambridge Analytica and used for political profiling, many have called on people to #deletefacebook.

Yep, it even has a hashtag.

A new survey from the app "Blind' found that up to 31 percent of tech workers are planning to delete Facebook.

Blind is a quickly growing anonymous app designed to let tech employees deliver anonymous feedback to their employers. It's anonymous, but participants are verified through work emails and LinkedIn. Still, it's worth being sceptical of data like this: As a self-selected sample, it's difficult to tell how rigorous this research actually is.

(Also, there's a big difference between saying you're going to delete Facebook and actually deleting Facebook.)

Blind

The survey was able to categorise by company, which makes for interesting results. Only 2 percent of people working at Facebook said they were planning to delete the world's biggest social network, but a whopping 50 percent of Microsoft workers said they were planning to leave it.

In response to concerns, Facebook announced new privacy tools to help users purge their data. The new tools are easier to find and more accessible, but also allow users to delete anything from their timeline and end Facebook's use of that data.

It'll be interesting to see how this move mitigates concerns.