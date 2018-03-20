Fewer people may see your latest exploits via Facebook today than would have yesterday thanks to a trending hashtag: #DeleteFacebook.
The tag trended briefly on Twitter Tuesday as a response to the scandal over Facebook user information that wound up in the hands of political advertisers without users' consent. It's a complex story involving what seemed to be fun Facebook app, a firm named Cambridge Analytica, a pink-haired whistleblower named Christopher and the Trump campaign, among others. You can catch up with the help of my colleague Ian Sherr's handy primer on the whole sordid story in the video above.
Bottom line, though, is that Facebook may not have done such a hot job safeguarding our information over the past few years. No surprise, that's drawn the ire of social media users, including "Silicon Valley" actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani:
UK-based comic Joe Heenan made his own argument, of sorts, for staying on the platform:
Still others wondered why Facebook refugees felt any more comfortable venting on a different social platform.
Cybersecurity professionals like Rob May were in more of an "I told you so" sort of mood about the whole affair:
And of course there are those who claim they knew from the very beginning:
If this is a hashtag you can get behind, we're here to help you make that lifestyle change and do the Facebook purge.
