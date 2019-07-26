Avengers: Endgame deleted scene reveals possible Gamora spoiler

Marvel

Warning: Possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and future Marvel movies ahead.

The fate of Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana) from the Guardians of the Galaxy was unclear after Avengers: Endgame. Her father, Thanos, killed her in the present timeline (during Avengers: Infinity War) because he needed a sacrifice to obtain the Soul Stone. But a 2014 version of Gamora showed up in Avengers: Endgame, and it wasn't clear what happened to her at the film's end.

Now, in a touching deleted scene from Endgame, that 2014 Gamora makes an appearance. In the scene, a number of the Avengers poignantly kneel in tribute to their lost comrade (you know who). 2014 Gamora, who to be fair, doesn't know the departed hero, is seen walking away. It's proof she is still alive and well, thus possibly setting up the plot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

Gamora may not be into it, but watching the other Avengers kneel in tribute is a lump-in-the-throat moment for many fans. You can watch the scene above, or catch up when Avengers: Endgame comes to digital download on July 30 and DVD/Blu-ray on Aug. 13.