Degrassi reboot is coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has greenlit a reboot of the Degrassi franchise, set to hit the streaming service in 2023. The new series will feature 10 hour-long episodes, HBO Max said Thursday.

"Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart," HBO Max said of the upcoming series. "The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love."

It'll be produced by Lara Azzopardi of The Bold Type and Julia Cohen of Riverdale.

All 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, the series from the early 2000s that gave Drake his start, will also be making its way to HBO Max in the spring. No word yet on whether any characters from the previous seasons of Degrassi will be in the new franchise. Also starring in Degrassi: The Next Generation were Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes, Cassie Steele, Lauren Collins, Shane Kippel, Miriam McDonald, Jake Epstein and Andrea Lewis.

The Canadian teen drama series has been around for 40 years, exploring controversial young adult topics including eating disorders, child abuse, sexuality, teen pregnancy and abortion, school shootings, rape, bullying and death. The first Degrassi series aired in 1979, and was followed by Degrassi High, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi: The Next Generation and the most recent franchise Degrassi: Next Class.