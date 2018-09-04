Definitive Audio adds two high-end Chromecast sound bars

Sound United

Definitive Audio has designed two new sound bars -- the Studio Advance ($1,299) and Studio Slim ($899) -- that can support Google's Chromecast built-in standard, opening up access to apps and the Google Assistant.

The sound bars are designed to exist alongside the existing W Studio and the W Studio Micro. The main difference between the two is the wireless multi-room system each supports -- the newer version supports Google's Chromecast built-in while the older 'W' Studio range has DTS Play-Fi.

The flagship Studio Advance offers three HDMI in/one out with compatibility for 4K and HDR. It offers 5.1 channels with dedicated left, center, right and surround channels driven by nine discrete transducers and amplifiers. It's accompanied by an eight-inch downward-firing subwoofer.

Meanwhile the cheaper Studio Slim offers a low-slung 1.75-inch tall design with HDMI ARC. It includes a 3.1 design without the rears of the Advance and also has an eight-inch subwoofer.

The advantage of Chromecast built-in, as offered by the new models, is that there are dozens of compatible streaming apps including Spotify, Pandora and YouTube plus the ability to be controlled with the voice-enabled Google Assistant.

The W Studio is one of the best-sounding sound bars at any cost. It'll still be available, but it's currently on sale for half price. Given its lineage I expect big things from the Studio Advance as well.

Availability and international pricing has yet to be announced, but expect prices to be around £1,299 or AU$2,000 for the Studio Advance and £899 or $1,499 for the Studio Slim.