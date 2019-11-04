Defender

There are countless outdoor security cameras to choose from these days, but the vast majority can record only 1080p video. (Some top out at just 720p.) That might be fine for close-ups at your front door, but what if you also want to be able to clearly capture, say, the action at the end of your driveway? Things might get too grainy once you zoom that 720p or 1080p recording. More pixels, please!

Presto: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Defender Guard 2K Resolution IP Wi-Fi Camera for $59.99 with promo code CNET40. Regular price: $99.99. That works for both US and Canadian orders (though the Canadian price will be $89.99 CAD.)

As you can see, the Guard looks like a pretty standard outdoor camera. It's weatherproof (IP67-rated) and requires AC power, meaning installation involves a bit more than just mounting; you'll have to figure out where to run the power cord. (The included AC adapter has a 10-foot cord, but you also get a 25-foot extension.) On the plus side, you'll never have to worry about batteries.

Speaking of wires, there's an Ethernet option if you want the absolute best connectivity for your video stream and/or there's not a good Wi-Fi signal wherever you choose to mount it. That's another potentially major plus; many, if not most, outdoor smart cameras are Wi-Fi-only.

Beyond that, you get most of the usual features: night vision, motion-sensor alerts, scheduled recording and so on. One thing to note: Defender doesn't offer a cloud-storage option. Instead, video gets saved to an included 16GB microSD card (though you can swap in a larger one if you want). That's fine, because it means no monthly fees.

I haven't had the chance to test the Guard myself, but the user reviews on Defender's site average out to 4.5 stars. If you're looking for an outdoor security camera that can do better than 1080p video, this is quite the deal at just $60.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best home security cameras for 2019

Now playing: Watch this: How to buy the right security camera for you

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.