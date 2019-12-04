Marin Humane

If you share your neighborhood with wildlife, you may want to put extra effort into securing your holiday decorations.

A deer in Northern California accidentally turned its antlers into a holiday display, prompting the Marin Humane animal-welfare group to warns homeowners to take care in how they hang their Christmas lights. The group posted the story to Facebook on Monday.

A resident spotted the buck in San Anselmo with a considerable number of Christmas string lights wrapped around its antlers.

"Catching deer is extremely difficult and catching a buck is even trickier," Marin Humane explained, saying it would require a control pole to snag the buck, which would expose employees to danger.

The deer is still able to move about and graze. Marin Humane is monitoring the buck but expects it will soon shed its antlers (lights and all), a natural process that occurs in winter.

The organization doesn't know how the buck got tangled up, but it suspects the holiday lights might have been draped over bushes. "This serves as a good reminder that when hanging holiday decorations, make sure they're secure and high enough where they're less likely to be an issue for wildlife," Marin Humane advised.