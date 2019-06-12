Deepfake detection tool debunks fakes of Trump and other world leaders

Getty Images

Deepfakes of world leaders may be easier to debunk using a new detection method. Researchers created a "soft" biometric ID of powerful people -- like Donald Trump, Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama and US presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren -- based on the unique ways they move their heads when they talk. The tool helped detect a range of different deepfakes, manipulated videos powered by artificial intelligence, that featured them.

(The rest of us are still out of luck if anybody makes a deepfake of us, though.)

The new research was released the day before U.S. lawmakers are set to hold their first hearing on the threat of deepfakes. The House Intelligence committee will hear from experts Thursday morning about the national-security challenges of manipulated media created with artificial intelligence, like deepfakes technology.

Deepfakes are video forgeries that can make people appear to be doing or saying things they never did, a little like Photoshop for video on sterioids. Digital manipulation of video has existed for decades, but deepfake software, which is often powered by artificial intelligence, has made doctored clips easier to make and harder to detect as fake.

The latest paper -- which was based on research funded by Google, Microsoft and DARPA -- was published by researchers at the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Southern California.