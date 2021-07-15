Deep Dive Dubai video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

And you thought your neighbor's swimming pool with the deluxe floats was fancy? Jump into Deep Dive Dubai, a new indoor diving facility that's 60 meters (197 feet) deep and filled with as much water as six Olympic-size swimming pools.

GIF by Leslie Katz/CNET

The diving pool -- named deepest swimming pool for diving by Guinness World Records -- opens to the public on July 29. "Diving pool" doesn't really do this wild place justice, however. Think of it as a massive underwater world full of subaquatic attractions.

Chief among these is an area made to resemble an abandoned sunken city, complete with fully furnished rooms, a sunken car and a bicycle divers can hop on and ride. The 14 million liters of fresh water throughout the giant pool stays at a comfy 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) -- no wetsuits required.

"But I've never dived before," you exclaim in terror. Jarrod Jablonski, director of Deep Dive Dubai, says the facility caters to everyone, with scuba and free-diving instructors on hand to guide newbies and plenty of activity in shallower water for those who don't want to go deep. "The pool is equipped with 56 cameras to ensure safety of the divers," the site says.

It's also possible to watch the activity from dry land through large windows or monitors set up throughout the facility.

"We're really set up to handle people with no experience all the way into the experts," Jablonski says in a video report from Khaleej Times.

Deep Dive Dubai is located about 15 minutes from downtown Dubai and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport. Dubai, of course, is home to other larger-than-life attractions, including Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world at 828 meters (2,717 feet) high.