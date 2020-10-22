Deep discounts on Fire tablets: Fire HD 8 for $55 or Fire HD 10 for just $80, plus save on Fire Kids

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 is all over, but if you missed it -- or aren't a Prime member -- Best Buy is offering deep discounts on all of Amazon's Fire tablets for a limited time as part of its . (The sale ends at 10 p.m. PT tonight.) One of the deals is the Fire HD 10, Amazon's best tablet, which has dropped to just $80 ($70 off), the lowest price we've ever seen for it. The Fire HD 8 is also down to $55, with the Fire 7 reduced to $40. Additionally, you can find discounts on Fire Kids Editions, which include a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

Best Buy also has Prime Day pricing on all of Amazon's Kindle e-readers.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (and it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience.

The Fire HD 8 was updated earlier this year with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. Even so, it's a decent deal at $90 and a great deal at $55. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. It's on sale for $75, or $20 more.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on the standard Fire HD 8. It's $20 more but is arguably the better deal at $75. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads.

Amazon This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.

Amazon We suggest spending a little more for the Fire HD 8, which has a sharper screen, but if you want to save a few bucks the entry-level Fire 7 is $40 (at checkout). We've seen it for less -- as low as $30 to $35 -- but $40 for this tablet is a decent deal.