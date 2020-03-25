Deck out your remote office with deals from Wayfair, Best Buy, Monoprice and more

As shelter-in-place restrictions are being issued throughout the US and across the world to fight thecoronavirus pandemic, working remotely has become the new norm for many. But if you're missing all the office necessities like a second monitor, height adjusted desk or ergonomic chairs, you can now make the best of your space with these amazing deals from Wayfair, Best Buy, Monoprice, and more.

Read more: Working from home makes you vulnerable to hackers. Here's how to stay safe

Whether you're looking to upgrade to an executive desk or investing in an ergonomic chair you'll have a plethora of home and office furnishing to choose from with Wayfair. Now offering savings up to 60% off office furnitures, shipping is free.

Monoprice has got you covered with the latest tech accessories. The company's in-house selection of quality electronics offers you the performance without the brand name prices. Monoprice's is offering 65% off during its work from home sale. And shipping is free for the bulk of the US.

Keep your mind fresh and take workout breaks with Best Buy's 40% off Home Gym Equipment sale. There's some selections of ellipticals, treadmills and indoor bikes but the real gem is the $150 off Theraguns and Hypervolt percussive devices. A mainstay recovery equipment of any weekend warrior and home athlete.

Read more: Theragun sale returns: Get these massage therapy guns for up to $150 off

Shop entire work from home solutions starting at $292.95

Office Depot sale may only apply to a limited offerings of items but if you're looking to set up an entire work space quickly, their work from home solutions can save you time and money.





