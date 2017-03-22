Netflix 'Death Note' trailer looks write-fully creepy

0:54 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Ever wished evil on someone -- that guy who cut you off on the highway, the snotty art student who stole your boyfriend, the annoying neighbor who complained you parked too close to his driveway? Thankfully, most of us just sulk and try to walk it off.

Netflix's upcoming horror movie "Death Note" offers the ultimate way for its characters to get back at someone. When a teenage boy acquires a mysterious book, he soon learns that anyone whose name is written in the book will die. "Death Note" is already a popular manga and anime series, but on Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action movie, which comes to the streaming service Aug. 25.

And from that shot of the Space Needle and another of Seattle's Great Wheel, it looks like it's set in my own city. So if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go out and repark my car, just in case.