These live-action anime adaptations are freaking us out (The 3:59, Ep. 254)

We love anime! But we're less thrilled about them when they get the live-action treatment.

In honor of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off with a preview night on Wednesday, we decided to take a look at some of the upcoming and rumored live-action adaptations. Netflix's American remake of "Death Note," a famous Japanese anime and manga about a mysterious notebook that lets the owner kill anyone with a pen stroke, is set to have a big showing at the convention. Then there's the upcoming live-action series adaptation of sci-fi action/comedy/jazz mash-up "Cowboy Bebop."

Remember, these things can be pretty bad. "Ghost in the Shell" was the most recent flop, and we dare you to watch "Speed Racer" or "Dragonball: Evolution."

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

FYI: We're on hiatus from July 10 to July 24, but will periodically fill in the gaps with pretaped shows like this one.

