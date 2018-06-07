Dear Computex, enough with the RGB lights already

Aloysius Low/CNET

If I had a dollar for every time something at Computex flashed an RGB hue at me, I'd probably be able to comfortably retire.

For some weird reason, the whole PC industry here at Computex 2018 seems to think adding RGB LED lights to their components will automatically make them cool. No, it doesn't, and really, it's stupid.

It's even more silly when it's pitched at gamers in loud "THIS MAKES YOU COOL"-ish marketing slogans. I'm a gamer. And while I don't profess to speak for every other gamer, it doesn't make you the bee's knees. So stop it already.

As a gamer, the last thing I want is another distraction when I'm trying to concentrate on last-hitting an enemy creep. If I'm aiming down my scope looking for a flash of movement, I don't want a light flashing somewhere on my keyboard making me look away.

Which brings me to my next point: Why the heck does RAM need LED lights? I'd prefer extra cooling fins if I were overclocking memory, but why would I need lights? Is Intel or AMD going to release a special edition LED-enhanced processor next year? (Even though it'd be buried under the CPU cooler -- but hey, RGB lights!)

Why stop there? Why not make the power supply unit (PSU), bling-ed out as well, even though you'll probably not see it?

Asus

Oh, come on!

Perhaps I'm showing my age and turning into a "get off my lawn" fuddy-duddy, but I can't be the only one thinking this. I personally chose not use any LED lights or fans with my new PC, even though it has a very nice window to look into. Enough is enough, let's get back to focusing on the design and functionality, and less of this RGB nonsense.

See you next year, Computex, and may you please come in less hues.

