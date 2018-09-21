CNET también está disponible en español.

Enter to win* swag from your favorite antihero!

One lucky follower will win some awesome Deadpool swag, including a copy of Deadpool autographed by TJ Miller and more! This giveaway ends Sept. 23, 2018.

20th Century Fox

We've gathered some goodies from Marvel's beloved antihero Deadpool that we know one of our Instagram followers would love!

One lucky follower will take home a DVD + Digital HD copy of Deadpool autographed by Weasel himself TJ Miller, plus a Blu-ray + Digital copy of Deadpool 2, a plushie and a Deadpool mask. Just in time for Halloween. 

All this Deadpool swag could be yours! You can enter by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. You must be following to win. If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum amount of entries per person for this online giveaway is seven.

🔥GIVEAWAY🔥This Deadpool bundle can be yours! We’ve gathered some cool Deadpool swag and we're giving away it all away to one of our lucky followers. Prize includes a DVD copy of Deadpool autographed by T.J. Miller, a Blu-ray copy of Deadpool 2, a plushie and a mask also inspired by Marvel's favorite anti-hero! To enter you must be a follower and: 1. Like this post 2. Post on your account using #CNETgiveaway 3. Tag your friends SEPARATELY in the comments below 👇(Max. five friends) *Keep in mind that every action gets you an entry and you will get up to seven total entries to increase your chances of winning. This giveaway ends on Sunday, Sept. 23. One (1) winner chosen. USA, Canada and Puerto Rico only, void where prohibited. Read the rules by hitting the link in our bio or here --> https://cnet.co/Rules #giveaway #sweepstakes #deadpool #marvel #tjmiller #antihero #winning

You have to be a legal resident of the US, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old, and you must be a follower of our Instagram account. Please take a look at the official rules here.

