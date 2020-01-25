Deals to start weekend right: AirPods, an LED flashlight and Mellanni bedding

Coast 20

It's the weekend before the big game -- how are you spending your time? If you're browsing the web looking for reviews of Picard, dogs playing football and a few good deals, I've solved all three of your problems with a single article. First and foremost: eBay has refurbished AirPods for just $101. And if you need something to lie on while you listen on your new AirPods, Mellanni has a one-day-sale on bedding that only runs a few hours, and starts tonight.

Angela Lang/CNET If you've been looking to pick up a set of AirPods but paying $160 or even $130 is out of the question, perhaps a cooler $101 (and free shipping) will do the trick. Right now you can get a set of the latest-gen AirPods for just $101 -- they're listed for $119, but the price drops to $101 when they land in your cart. A huge caveat: These are refurbished AirPods, so proceed at your own risk. That said, they do come with a 90-day warranty.

Mellanni Mellanni describes the 1800 Collection as wrinkle-resistant, fade-resistant, stain-resistant and hypoallergenic bed sheets. They're made from polyester brushed microfiber and are available in over 40 different colors. If you want to save on a set of sheets, this weekend is your opportunity -- you can find them up to 33% off (the exact discount depends upon the color and size), but only for a few hours. The sale runs Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. PT.

Coast Penlight flashlights are surely one of humankind's greatest inventions, right after the wheel and pumpkin pancakes. I use them all the time to see into tight spaces, work inside my PC case, and to find my way around at night when I don't want to carry a full-sized flashlight. Usually priced between $15 and $30, penlights are not super pricey, but they're not cheap, either. Well, right now I found one from Coast for just eight bucks. It's rated IPX4 and runs for about two and a half hours on a single AAA battery.

