Deal of the day: 32-inch TCL Roku TV for $130

Another day, another batch of great back-to-school deals. At the moment, Amazon is matching the lowest price we've ever seen on a 32-inch TCL Roku TV that would make a nice addition to any dorm room. We've also found the Beats Pill Plus Bluetooth speaker going for nearly 50% off at Best Buy -- which also has some killer deals on the MacBook Air right now.

In addition, there's the summer sale happening at the PlayStation Store, which has discounts up to 75% on some games. And we've come across another benefit for members of Amazon's Prime Student service; namely, access to Amazon's Unlimited Music service for $1 per month.

This 32-inch TV could make a nice entertainment hub for a dorm room. TCL's S325 series is dirt cheap and comes equipped with the best smart TV experience on the market. The Roku interface is simple and responsive and offers thousands of apps and constant feature upgrades. Read the CNET review

This portable Bluetooth speaker has been around for a while -- but that doesn't take away from its striking design, good sound and volume, decent battery life and speakerphone capabilities. Unlike the original Pill, this one also doubles as a portable charger for any USB device. We thought it was a tad too expensive when it debuted at $200. But Best Buy's discount, on the PRODUCT(RED) version, cuts the current retail price nearly in half, transforming this into a worthy deal. (It's closer to $115 at Amazon.) Read more about the Beats Pill Plus

Today Amazon announced that members of its Prime Student service can get the company's Music Unlimited service, which gives them access to 2 million songs, ad-free, for $1 per month. The Prime Student service usually costs $6.50 per month, but new users can sign up for a six-month trial at amazon.com/primestudent.