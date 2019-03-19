Deal alert: UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker for $80 at Best Buy

This is just a killer deal on a top-ranked Bluetooth speaker. Ultimate Ears' Boom 2 delivers excellent sound quality in a compact, rugged and totally waterproof package.

Today only, Best Buy is offering $100 off the "Phantom" black model, bringing the price down to $80. (Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the product featured on this page.)

This speaker isn't new -- in fact, it came out in 2015, priced at $200. Since then, UE has delivered the third-generation model, the UE Boom 3 ($150), which takes a few design departures but offers roughly equivalent sound quality. The previous model, which is the one on sale today, has been sitting pretty on CNET's list of top Bluetooth speakers since its debut.

Bottom line: This is a very good price for a terrific portable Bluetooth speaker.