Deal Alert: Order a Fire TV 4K and Echo Dot bundle, save $40

Want to control your TV by saying "Alexa" into thin air? Amazon's Fire TV 4K bundle makes it cheaper than ever.

The new Fire TV 4K costs $70, but just for another $10 you can get it with an Echo Dot.

Amazon's new Fire TV 4K HDR streamer has been exposed to the world for less than 24 hours, and it's already part of a sale.

A bundle pairing the Fire TV ($70) and an Echo Dot ($50) is now available on the site for a cool $80. 

That's $40 off the full price of both together. It basically means you can get a Dot for $10 more than the price of the Fire TV 4K by itself. Tempted?

It's also $10 cheaper than buying the non-4K streaming stick and a Dot together, so if you want a Dot, it more than negates the step-up charge to get 4K.

The main difference between the two Amazon streamers is 4K HDR video, which delivers improved image quality to compatible TVs as long as you're watching a 4K and/or HDR TV show or movie. The new Fire TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio and has a slightly faster quad-core processor (1.5GHz versus 1.3GHz). 

The immensely popular Dot, Amazon's cheapest Alexa device with far-field listening capability, is a natural companion to the Fire TV. Even better, Amazon just launched a new skill that allows a Fire TV to be controlled by Echo speakers, hands-free using your voice.

You can preorder the deal now and the devices will arrive Oct. 25, when the new 4K Fire TV ships.

But wait, there's more: If you want an HD antenna for over-the-air TV along with this bundle, Amazon will add that too for just $5. Because why not?

An Echo Dot allows you to control the Fire TV by saying "Alexa" into thin air.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
