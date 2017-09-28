Deal Alert: Order a Fire TV 4K and Echo Dot bundle, save $40

Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV 4K HDR streamer has been exposed to the world for less than 24 hours, and it's already part of a sale.

A bundle pairing the Fire TV ($70) and an Echo Dot ($50) is now available on the site for a cool $80.

That's $40 off the full price of both together. It basically means you can get a Dot for $10 more than the price of the Fire TV 4K by itself. Tempted?

It's also $10 cheaper than buying the non-4K streaming stick and a Dot together, so if you want a Dot, it more than negates the step-up charge to get 4K.

The main difference between the two Amazon streamers is 4K HDR video, which delivers improved image quality to compatible TVs as long as you're watching a 4K and/or HDR TV show or movie. The new Fire TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio and has a slightly faster quad-core processor (1.5GHz versus 1.3GHz).

The immensely popular Dot, Amazon's cheapest Alexa device with far-field listening capability, is a natural companion to the Fire TV. Even better, Amazon just launched a new skill that allows a Fire TV to be controlled by Echo speakers, hands-free using your voice.

You can preorder the deal now and the devices will arrive Oct. 25, when the new 4K Fire TV ships.

But wait, there's more: If you want an HD antenna for over-the-air TV along with this bundle, Amazon will add that too for just $5. Because why not?