Deal alert: Buy an Xbox One S, get Madden NFL 20 for free

Heads up, Madden fans. Just in time for football season, two retailers are offering a big break on an Xbox One S and tossing in a free copy of Madden NFL 20, along with some other games. BuyDig's six-game bundle features Madden 20, along with two months of Xbox Live Gold, with the purchase of a deeply discounted Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. And Newegg's Xbox One S bundle includes Tom Clancy's The Division 2, a one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and a one month Xbox Game Pass trial, in addition to Madden 20.

This bundle at BuyDig includes the disc-free Xbox One S, six free games and two months of Xbox Live Gold. You'll get digital-download codes for Madden NFL 20, Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Sea of Thieves. Now, PUBG is basically free, Gears of War 4 is free with Xbox Live Gold, and Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves are included in any Xbox One S All Digital Edition bundle, so the real prize here is the latest Madden release -- and the extra free month of Xbox Live Gold. The price of the bundle is discounted to $330, but with code CHEAPSKATE, you can knock another $100 off the price to bring it down to a reasonable $230. (Hat tip to CNET's resident cheapskate, The Cheapskate.)

Newegg's bundle also costs $230 and requires no code. It features the 1TB Xbox One S (with a disc drive), Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and a free digital-download code for Madden NFL 20. (I wonder if Tom Clancy and John Madden ever met?) The Xbox One S usually costs more than $200 on its own, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will set you back $30 and, when it's released, Madden NFL 20 will run about $60. So, this one's a great deal.

