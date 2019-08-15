Deal alert: Buy an Xbox One S, get Madden NFL 20 for free

Heads up, Madden fans. Just in time for football season, two retailers are offering a big break on an Xbox One S and tossing in a free copy of Madden NFL 20, along with some other games. BuyDig's six-game bundle features Madden 20, along with two months of Xbox Live Gold, with the purchase of a deeply discounted Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. And Newegg's Xbox One S bundle includes Tom Clancy's The Division 2, a one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and a one month Xbox Game Pass trial, in addition to Madden 20.
Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
This bundle at BuyDig includes the disc-free Xbox One S, six free games and two months of Xbox Live Gold. You'll get digital-download codes for Madden NFL 20, Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Sea of Thieves. Now, PUBG is basically free, Gears of War 4 is free with Xbox Live Gold, and Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves are included in any Xbox One S All Digital Edition bundle, so the real prize here is the latest Madden release -- and the extra free month of Xbox Live Gold.
The price of the bundle is discounted to $330, but with code CHEAPSKATE, you can knock another $100 off the price to bring it down to a reasonable $230. (Hat tip to CNET's resident cheapskate, The Cheapskate.)
Newegg's bundle also costs $230 and requires no code. It features the 1TB Xbox One S (with a disc drive), Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and a free digital-download code for Madden NFL 20. (I wonder if Tom Clancy and John Madden ever met?) The Xbox One S usually costs more than $200 on its own, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will set you back $30 and, when it's released, Madden NFL 20 will run about $60. So, this one's a great deal.
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Discuss: Deal alert: Buy an Xbox One S, get Madden NFL 20 for free
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.