Best Buy is selling the new MacBook Air for $999. That's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop, which Apple unveiled in October, and a $200 discount on the usual retail price for the entry-level model.
The retailer has also discounted the higher-end MacBook Air model by $200, bringing its price down to $1,199. It comes with twice the storage capacity -- a 256GB SSD compared to the base model's 128GB SSD. And the deal extends to both models in each of the three color options: Space Gray, silver and gold.See the 128GB MacBook Air at Best BuySee the 256GB MacBook Air at Best Buy
Best Buy is not discounting the 2017-era MacBook Air, currently priced at $999 -- though B&H has been selling it for $899 for some time. But in this scenario, the choice is pretty simple: that same $999 will get you the new model which features a more compact and lightweight design as well as a handful of newer, superior components including an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, more RAM, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports and Apple's high-res Retina display.
This is a Black Friday-caliber deal on one of the best laptops on the market. If you've been considering shelling out for a new Apple laptop, now is the time. (And if you're looking for a non-Apple laptop in this price range, well, there are plenty of excellent alternatives.)
5G and foldable phones go big at MWC 2019: With international intrigue and a 5G coming-out party, this show doesn’t need the boost of a Samsung event.
Galaxy S10 Plus review: No doubt about it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is going to be one of the best Android phones of 2019.
Discuss: Deal alert: 2018 MacBook Air for $999 at Best Buy
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.