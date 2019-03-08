Deal alert: 2018 MacBook Air for $999 at Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the new MacBook Air for $999. That's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop, which Apple unveiled in October, and a $200 discount on the usual retail price for the entry-level model.

The retailer has also discounted the higher-end MacBook Air model by $200, bringing its price down to $1,199. It comes with twice the storage capacity -- a 256GB SSD compared to the base model's 128GB SSD. And the deal extends to both models in each of the three color options: Space Gray, silver and gold.

Best Buy is not discounting the 2017-era MacBook Air, currently priced at $999 -- though B&H has been selling it for $899 for some time. But in this scenario, the choice is pretty simple: that same $999 will get you the new model which features a more compact and lightweight design as well as a handful of newer, superior components including an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, more RAM, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports and Apple's high-res Retina display.

This is a Black Friday-caliber deal on one of the best laptops on the market. If you've been considering shelling out for a new Apple laptop, now is the time. (And if you're looking for a non-Apple laptop in this price range, well, there are plenty of excellent alternatives.)