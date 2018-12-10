Deal alert: The 2018 iPad is back to its Black Friday sale price of $250

Sarah Tew/CNET

The newest 9.7-inch iPad, regularly priced at $330, was selling for $250 everywhere on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And at Target, it's back at that price as of today, Monday, Dec. 10, continuing a sale that started yesterday. How long will it last? We have no idea. But if you missed the earlier sale, now's your chance to pounce. (Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.)

Remember, that's $80 off the normal everyday price of $330. And if 32GB isn't big enough for you -- and once you get some apps and some movies on there, it won't be -- the good news is that the 128GB model is also on sale for $80 off, at $350. So, instead of paying $330 for the 32GB iPad at the Apple Store, you're paying just $20 more to get four times the storage.

So far, only the silver model is sold out in both capacities.

As recently as yesterday, the 32GB 2018 iPad was $270 at Best Buy and Amazon, but that price has crept back up to $280. As of today, Amazon is also price-matching, but only on the 32GB space gray model.

Note that this is the 2018 iPad that was introduced in March. Unlike its 2017 predecessor, this one is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, so it makes a great gift for artistically inclined kids and adults who don't need the supercharged power of the $800-plus iPad Pro.

