Deal! 4 color-changing smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google for just $35

Chris Monroe/CNET

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are so much better when you can put them in control of your home's lights. The easiest way to do it? Upgrade to smart bulbs that can sync with your AI assistant as soon as you screw them in. Better yet: Opt for ones that can change colors on command.

The problem is that fully color-changing smart bulbs like those can get expensive fast -- but right now, you can score four of them for just $35 total. That's about as much as you'd typically pay for just one of these things.

(And yes, this deal was actually an insane $28 the other day, but this is still a fantastic price).

The specific bulbs in question are Sylvania Smart Plus LEDs. They're 60W replacement bulbs capable of shining in any color or any shade of white you like. Each bulb uses its own little Wi-Fi radio to connect directly with your router, so you don't need any extra hub hardware in order to use them. And, if you like, they'll connect directly with Alexa or Google Assistant so you can turn them on and off, dim them up and down or change their color with a quick voice command.

Ry Crist/CNET

Just keep in mind that Sylvania sells a different, Bluetooth version of this bulb that works with Apple HomeKit and connects with Siri. The otherwise identical Wi-Fi version listed here does not -- it'll pair with Alexa or Google, but not Siri. Oh, and by the way, a four-pack of the Siri version currently costs about $192, which gives you an idea of just how great a deal you're getting on the Alexa/Google version -- or, at least an idea of how often HomeKit accessories are subject to ridiculous markup.

Meanwhile, Sylvania seems to have a number of other smart bulb multipacks available at a steep discount, too. For instance, a four-pack of smart, color-changing Zigbee floodlights currently costs just $27, though you'll need a Zigbee hub or an Amazon Echo Plus in order to pair them with your router, as they don't include their own Wi-Fi radios. I pounced on this exact deal myself -- the bulbs arrived within a few days and paired perfectly with my first-gen Echo Plus.