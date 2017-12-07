Deadpool to become Pikachu in new Pokemon live-action movie

CNET

What's both cute and hot? That'll be Ryan Reynolds playing Pikachu.

The 41 year-old actor has agreed to star in a new live-action Pokemon movie, The Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday. First announced last year, "Detective Pikachu" will be made by movie studio Legendary and is slated to begin shooting in mid-January in London next year.

The Detective Pikachu video game was released exclusively in Japan last year. You play a teenager trying to solve mysteries with your sidekick, a Pikachu that talks in a deep voice. So as you can probably guess, the movie will also feature a talking Pikachu, very likely speaking in Reynolds' voice.

It's not the first time a Pokemon movie will feature talking Pikachus. Last month, fans were left shocked when, in a scene in "Pokemon: I Choose You," Pikachu lay next to its trainer, Ash Ketchum, opened its mouth and out came the words: "I always want to be with you." In a high-pitched voice.

Hi, I am just learning that Pikachu speaks English in the new Pokemon movie and, yes, it is extremely fucking weird pic.twitter.com/k5hm5lyW7Y — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 13, 2017

Reynolds' role will be "motion-capture in nature," according to an unnamed source quoted by THR. This means Pikachu will be digitally added to the film. Reynolds follows in the motion-captured footsteps of Andy Serkis, who pioneered motion-capture technology in his role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films, King Kong, and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Now Playing: Watch this: Why Pokemon Go is so popular

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.