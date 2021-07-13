Deadpool makes first MCU appearance in this Free Guy reaction video

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

As fans await the release of Deadpool 3, which will place the colorful superhero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday gave fans a peek at what the highly anticipated crossover could look like.

The star shared a clip on Twitter of Deadpool reacting to Reynolds' other new movie, Free Guy, which comes out Aug. 13. The superhero is joined by Korg, the rock warrior from Thor: Ragnarok (played by Taika Waititi), as they provide commentary like, "Oh, [the character's] named Guy, like the movie's title," and, "That's pretty clever. ... Is it?"

At another point, Deadpool watches Guy and says, "Look at him go in that little blue shirt. Oh, his face is so punchable."

Reynolds tweeted, "If you include Deadpool's cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made."

If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made. pic.twitter.com/XvhIQMtBfS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2021

In the clip, Deadpool offered a snarky introduction for Korg, saying he was "not my first choice, but apparently everyone else was too busy over on Disney Plus."

At the end, Deadpool asks Korg for tips on getting into the MCU, to which he replies, "Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream, just sabotage all sorts of happiness in the pursuit of that dream, climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you're never going to achieve that dream. And at that point, check your emails. Maybe you'll get something from your agent saying Marvel wants to talk."

It's not clear when we'll be getting a full dose of Deadpool joining the MCU in the franchise's third installment. In January, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said Deadpool 3 won't start shooting until 2022. Reynolds' first two Deadpool flicks came out when 20th Century Fox controlled Marvel's X-Men characters, but Disney acquired the media company (and the rights to those characters) in 2019.